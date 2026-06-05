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Homeindiakarnataka

Wife of senior IPS officer killed in elephant attack in Karnataka's Kodagu

She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to her injuries on the way, police said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 08:56 IST
Karnataka NewsElephant attackIPS officerKodagu

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