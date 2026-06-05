Wife of senior IPS officer killed in elephant attack in Karnataka's Kodagu

<p>Madikeri: Sandhya Achaiah (51), wife of senior IPS officer Annalamada Sunil Achaiah, was killed in an elephant attack at a plantation in Konanakatte village near Titimati in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district on Friday.</p><p>According to the police, Sandhya Achaiah was among a group of five people who had visited the plantation after attending a function at a relative’s house. During their visit, an elephant reportedly charged at the group.</p>.Tourist woman killed after elephant falls on her at Dubare camp in Karnataka's Kodagu.<p>While the others managed to flee to safety, Sandhya was caught in the attack and sustained severe injuries. She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to her injuries on the way, police said. </p>