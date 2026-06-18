Wild elephant steals the show at school in Hassan; task force personnel chase it away

<p>Hassan: The students of Government High School at Udevara in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hassan">Hassan</a>'s Sakleshpur taluk were in awe after a huge <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=elephant">wild elephant</a>, "Bheema", strayed into school premises on Wednesday.</p><p>There was excitement and fear among the students, who for a brief period forgot that they were in the school and stood watching the pachyderm which roamed on the premises.</p><p>However, the Elephant Task Force (ETF) personnel, who were following the wild jumbo, alerted the people about the movement of "Bheema" and asked them to be cautious.</p>.Forest department bars visitors from feeding, bathing captive elephants in Karnataka .<p>The ETF personnel took all precautionary measures as the jumbo entered the school premises and were successful in driving it away.</p><p>The wild jumbo is frequently spotted roaming in villages in Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur taluks. It has not attacked anyone in the recent past and sometimes exhibits the behaviour of a tamed elephant. Hence, the villagers are used to the movement of "Bheema" and do not panic at its sighting.</p>