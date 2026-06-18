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Wild elephant steals the show at school in Hassan; task force personnel chase it away

The ETF personnel took all precautionary measures as the elephant entered the school premises and were successful in driving it away.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsKarnatakaHassanWild Elephant

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