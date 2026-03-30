<p>Belur (Hassan): A wild elephant caused significant property damage, by trampling an auto-rickshaw parked in front of a house in Kuppugodu village of Belur taluk, on Monday morning.</p><p>The vehicle belonged to a resident of Kuppugodu, Krishnappa. According to witnesses, the elephant strayed into the village early in the morning and roamed on the streets for some time, before targeting the parked three-wheeler. Fearing for their lives, Krishnappa’s family members and neighbours remained indoors, watching in horror as the jumbo completely wrecked the vehicle.</p>.R Ashoka slams Karnataka govt for introducing grading system for third language in SSLC.<p>The villagers expressed outrage, stating that wild elephant sightings and attacks have become a frequent occurrence in the region. They alleged that besides property damage, the elephants have been consistently destroying standing crops, leading to heavy financial loss for farmers.</p><p>Forest department personnel visited the spot, following the incident, and are currently making efforts to drive the elephant back into the forest.</p>