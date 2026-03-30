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Wild elephant tramples auto-rickshaw in Karnataka's Belur

According to witnesses, the elephant strayed into the village early in the morning and roamed on the streets for some time, before targeting the parked three-wheeler.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:50 IST
Karnataka NewselephantBelur

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