Wild elephants spotted at city outskirts in Karnataka's Belgavi; residents panic

Two days ago elephants were seen moving around in search of food and water on the outskirts of Uchgaon village in Belagavi taluk. During summer when water scarcity was faced, elephants coming upto check dam at Basurte village was seen in earlier years.

It's for the first time that the pachyderms were seen on city outskirts.

Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and were making efforts to drive the elephants back towards woods.

Panic spread at Shahu Nagar and surroundings while another section of people also came near the site to have view of the elephants.