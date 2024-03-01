Wild elephants spotted at city outskirts in Karnataka's Belgavi; residents panic

Belagavi: Wild elephants were spotted on the outskirts of the city in agricultural lands between Shahu Nagar and Kangrali BK creating panic among the residents during dawn on Friday.
It's for the first time that elephants have strayed out of woods and have come to close proximity of city. Two elephants were spotted and the exact numbers which strayed near the city were yet to be known.
Two days ago elephants were seen moving around in search of food and water on the outskirts of Uchgaon village in Belagavi taluk. During summer when water scarcity was faced, elephants coming upto check dam at Basurte village was seen in earlier years.
It's for the first time that the pachyderms were seen on city outskirts.
Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and were making efforts to drive the elephants back towards woods.
Panic spread at Shahu Nagar and surroundings while another section of people also came near the site to have view of the elephants.
(Published 01 March 2024, 04:38 IST)