Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Wild jumbos stuck in slush rescued by forest dept in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Due to the scorching heat, the jumbos got into the water for a swim to beat the heat, but got stuck in the slush.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 08:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 08:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChamarajanagarwild jumbos

Follow us on :

Follow Us