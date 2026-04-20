<p>Hanur (Chamarajanagar): The forest department personnel were successful in rescuing three wild jumbos that got stuck in the slush, at the backwaters of Uduthore reservoir, in Hanur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamarajanagar">Chamarajanagar </a>district, on Sunday.</p><p>Three wild jumbos had got into the backwaters of Uduthore reservoir, at the buffer zone of Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday, to quench their thirst. Due to the scorching heat, the jumbos got into the water for a swim to beat the heat, but got stuck in the slush. </p>.Mysuru: Tusker gets stuck under railway barricades, escapes safely.<p>The Forest department personnel on patrol found the jumbos stuck in the water and immediately informed the higher officers. While two jumbos struggled hard and managed to come out of the water, one jumbo could not get out despite its effort. The officials rushed to the spot, and with the help of the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, they struggled the whole day and rescued the jumbo. </p><p>The veterinarian of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve provided treatment to the wild jumbo that had turned weak without food for the whole day. </p><p>Bhaskar, Conservator of Forest, Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife division said, one of the three jumbos that got stuck in the slush was dehydrated and was provided treatment. The wild jumbo was rescued with the help of tamed elephant Mahendra. All the three jumbos are fine and returned to the forest, he said. </p><p>M M Hills Wildlife Sanctuary ACF Viraj Hosuru, Range Forest Officer Jitendra and staff took part in the operation.</p>