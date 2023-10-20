JOIN US
Home

Wild life enthusiasts allegedly enter Kymara of Nagarahole tiger reserve in private vehicle

Wild life lovers and activists have taken up the issue on social media platform and have argued that when farmers who live close to wildlife reserves are restricted from entering the forests, influencial or affluent people should not be allowed inside.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 10:23 IST

Mysuru: Some wild life enthusiasts have reportedly driven their private vehicle through the D B Kuppe range and visited Kymara in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

According to sources the incident may have happened on Wednesday night. They have not killed any animals.

DCF and director of NTR C Harshkumar informed DH that they are enquiring the issue and verifying facts, he said.

Wild life lovers and activists have taken up the issue on social media platform and have argued that when farmers who live close to wildlife reserves are restricted from entering the forests, influencial or affluent people should not be allowed inside wildlife landscapes especially with their private vehicles.

