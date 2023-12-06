Wildlife activists question rescue operation of tusker in ‘musth’

The death of Dasara jumbo 63-year-old Arjuna, who had an expertise in animal rescue operations of the forest department, has not only shocked animal lovers but also raised several questions among people on safety methods taken during such missions.
Arjuna was gored to death by a wild jumbo, said to be in ‘musth’ during a rescue operation at Yeslur range on Monday.
It is said that Arjuna’s death was due to negligence of the Forest department.
Wildlife enthusiasts said the department should take proper measures during rescue operations. If the wild tusker was in ‘musth’, they could have postponed the operation, they feel.
However, forest officers claim that Arjuna was the most experienced elephant used for rescue operations and had successfully taken part in many such missions.
Chief Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle, Malathi Priya said officers would, in future, be directed to take precautionary measures.
The recent rescue operations in which Arjuna took part include a mission to capture an eight-year-old tiger that killed a nine-year-old boy in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district, along with three tamed elephants in September this year.
He also took part in the rescue operations of a tiger that killed a 18-year-old man at Balle tribal hamlet in HD Kote.
Arjuna has participated in several rescue missions in Channapatna taluk, Hampapura, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Siddapura and Gonikoppal.
Memorial for jumbo
Forest officials have decided to build a memorial at KFDC grove near Dabballikatte in Yeslur range of Hassan wildlife division, where Arjuna was laid to rest.