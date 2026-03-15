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Wildlife conflict worsens rehab delay woes for ​​​Kudremukh families

Under Section 5(2) of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Rules, rehabilitation is among the 13 activities allowed to use the funds collected from agencies against the diversion of forest land.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 23:50 IST
Karnataka Newswildlife

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