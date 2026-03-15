<p>Bengaluru: A decade-long wait for rehabilitation by hundreds of families located in the enclaves of Kudremukh National Park (KNP) has led to hopelessness with activists urging the government to utilise the CAMPA funds to relocate them without delay.</p>.<p>Under Section 5(2) of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Rules, rehabilitation is among the 13 activities allowed to use the funds collected from agencies against the diversion of forest land. The funds are, however, managed by the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) at the Centre.</p>.<p>Despite Karnataka having Rs 1300 crore funds accrued all these years, the department has not been able to utilise it effectively for rehabilitation. In fact, the National Campa “deferred” the state’s request for Rs 10 crore to rehabilitate 67 families by stating that officials have not submitted the necessary details like name of the village, total population (apart from those willing to relocate), availability of land for relocation and other details.</p>.Bengaluru student drowns in Harangi backwaters.<p>In the wake of the spread of Naxalism in Karnataka, the state government in 2005 issued a special package for voluntary relocation of the people living in the KNP. However, more than two decades later only 356 of the 1,382 families have been rehabilitated. </p>.<p>In the meantime, growing conflict with wildlife has added to the lack of infrastructure, health and other basic facilities for the people. In October 2025, two men were trampled to death by an elephant in Kerekatte range exacerbating the situation.</p>.<p><strong>Too little, too late</strong></p>.<p>Sudhakar K G of Kadkal village in Kerekatte range (Sringeri Taluk) of KNP told DH that his property was valued about two years ago. </p>.<p>“We have not heard any word from the authorities since then. In the last two years, the price of land and many commodities have gone up. The government should award compensation immediately after valuation or revise the amount on the basis of the prevailing market rates,” he said.</p>.<p>A 50-year-old farmer with five dependent members in the family, Sudhakar said the government should not make people wait for years. “It’s not easy leaving everything behind. We want the government to understand that and stop prolonging this process,” he added.</p>.<p>Wildlife conservationist Veeresh G noted that the two men trampled by the elephant were waiting for members of families which have been looking forward for relocation for several years</p>.<p>“Some families are waiting for more than a decade. This delay is not only unjust to humans but also makes it difficult to manage the wildlife due to the continued anthropogenic activities. We need to speed up relocation for a win-win situation,” he said, adding that the department’s annual plan of action for 2026-27 should relocate at least a 100 families in KNP.</p>.<p><strong>Rs 300 crore sought: Minister</strong> </p><p>Forest Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said he has issued clear instructions to officials to take all the necessary steps by March 20 to get at least Rs 300 crore CAMPA funds for 2026-27. Noting that he had submitted a detailed proposal to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav last year the minister said voluntary relocation was one of his priorities. “I have now given clear direction to the nodal officer in the Forest Department to provide all the details under the CAMPA rule regarding the people who have consented to relocate from protected areas before March 20 so that all further action can be taken by the end of the month” he said.</p>