<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-suresh">D K Suresh</a>, on Wednesday, said that both he and his brother Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will abide by the decision made by the party's high command. </p><p>As discussions surrounding the change of leadership in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> intensifies, he informed he or his brother did not discuss power sharing with the party leadership during their recent New Delhi visit.</p><p>"This is not the time to discuss that. It is a matter left to the high command. We have said we will abide by whatever the high command decides. We will follow that," the former Congress MP told reporters.</p>.In jibe at HM, D K Suresh reiterates he wants to see brother Sivakumar as Karnataka CM.<p>Responding to a question regarding the reason for his Delhi visit, he said, "If I go on rare occasions, then you should ask me. Otherwise, we go at least once or twice a month," he added.</p><p>When asked if there was any good news from the meeting, he said there is good news every time he visits.</p><p>"Sometimes we go for party work, sometimes for personal work, and sometimes for government-related work. So there is nothing special about it," Suresh emphasised.</p><p>PTI reported that sources within the party claimed that there is something big in the future after May 4, when the counting of votes in five assembly polls-bound states would get over.</p>