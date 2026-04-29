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'Will abide by Congress high command decision', says D K Suresh on leadership change in Karnataka

He informed he or his brother did not discuss power sharing with the party leadership during their recent New Delhi visit.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:48 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsD K Suresh

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