Will accept caste census report, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asserted that he will accept the socio-economic and educational survey report, popularly known as the caste census, and assured to make all efforts to rectify any anomalies that may have crept into the report.
Siddaramaiah's assurance came at a mega convention of oppressed classes in Chitradurga and is being seen as a balancing act to placate the dominant castes —Lingayats and Vokkaligas — who have been opposing the release of the survey ever since it was completed in 2018.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who earlier was a signatory to the memorandum of Vokkaliga Association that wanted the findings of this report to be junked, also said the government is "committed" towards implementing the caste census.
Addressing the convention, Siddaramaiah said that many are opposing the report even without reading it or knowing it thoroughly.
“Even I am not aware of the findings of this report. Nobody knows nothing about the findings of this report. But people are opposing it by terming it as unscientific. Therefore, I am assuring here that I will accept the report and if there are any anomalies found in the report, we will surely consult the experts and take suitable steps to rectify them,” he said to a thunderous applause.
The CM said that Rahul Gandhi has already assured that if the Congress is voted to power, it will carry out a caste census across the country.
He further added that he was not a dictator and would follow democratic process when it comes to the report. “I will surely get this report accepted. Irrespective of position, whether I am in power or not I will fight for your (oppressed class) right,” he said.
Lashing out at the BJP-RSS, Siddaramaiah also said that backward, Dalit and exploited castes and communities should clearly "understand who their enemy is". "The enemies must be clearly identified and they should be rejected completely and build your self-esteem," the CM said.
Earlier, Shivakumar said the state government is committed to the caste census.
“Our leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for justice for all sections of the society. Therefore, he has called for a caste census in the country in order to provide them with proportional representation. Our government is committed to implement this,” he said.
Quote - Even I am not aware of the findings of this report. Nobody knows nothing about the findings of this report. But people are opposing it by terming it as unscientific. Therefore I am assuring here that I will accept the report and if there are any anomalies found in the report we will surely consult the experts and take suitable steps to rectify them - Siddaramaiah Chief Minister
Cut-off box - Dec 2 2023 CM Siddaramaiah says caste census was done "scientifically" Dec 12 2023 Kharge criticises DK Shivakumar for his stance on caste census Dec 12 2023 DK Shivakumar clarifies (Kharge's remarks) "Our opinion is that the caste census survey should be done scientifically and systematically."Shivakumar explained that concerns had been raised by several MLAs regarding the proper conduct of the caste census survey. Complaints were received about the lack of a thorough house-to-house survey leading to questions about the scientific validity of the process added. December 16 2023 Three senior Lingayat ministers - industries minister MB Patil forest minister Eshwar Khandre and textiles minister Shivanand Patil - sign a petition along with 30 other Lingayat MLAs urging the CM to junk the socio-economic survey from 2016 and launch a fresh one.