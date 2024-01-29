Will accept caste census report, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Cut-off box - Dec 2 2023 CM Siddaramaiah says caste census was done "scientifically" Dec 12 2023 Kharge criticises DK Shivakumar for his stance on caste census Dec 12 2023 DK Shivakumar clarifies (Kharge's remarks) "Our opinion is that the caste census survey should be done scientifically and systematically."Shivakumar explained that concerns had been raised by several MLAs regarding the proper conduct of the caste census survey. Complaints were received about the lack of a thorough house-to-house survey leading to questions about the scientific validity of the process added. December 16 2023 Three senior Lingayat ministers - industries minister MB Patil forest minister Eshwar Khandre and textiles minister Shivanand Patil - sign a petition along with 30 other Lingayat MLAs urging the CM to junk the socio-economic survey from 2016 and launch a fresh one.