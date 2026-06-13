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Homeindiakarnataka

'Will be helpful if responsibilities are clear': Krishna Byre Gowda seeks clarity on Bengaluru portfolio before taking charge

Krishna Byre Gowda is understood to be unhappy that the Chief Minister has retained control of two key urban planning agencies.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsKrishna Byre Gowda

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