'Will be helpful if responsibilities are clear': Krishna Byre Gowda seeks clarity on Bengaluru portfolio before taking charge

<p>Amid the ongoing standoff over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Greater Bengaluru Development </a>portfolio in the Karnataka government, senior minister Krishna Byre Gowda has deferred taking charge, saying there is a lack of clarity over the departments that fall under his jurisdiction.</p><p>Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Gowda said he has sought clarification from Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar"> D K Shivakumar</a> regarding his responsibilities and is awaiting a decision before formally assuming charge.</p><p>The minister stressed that a clear definition of responsibilities was necessary to ensure accountability and deliver on public expectations.</p>.Krishna Byre Gowda meets DK Shivakumar, CM says concerns over Bengaluru portfolio to be resolved soon.<p>Gowda, who was inducted into the Cabinet on June 3 and assigned the Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio, is understood to be unhappy that the Chief Minister has retained control of two key urban planning agencies, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA).</p><p>While Gowda has been given charge of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the five city corporations under it, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and Bengaluru Metro, the exclusion of BDA and BMRDA has reportedly led to the present impasse.</p><p>When asked whether he would refrain from taking charge until the issue was resolved, the minister declined to answer directly and merely smiled before walking away.</p><p>"I would like to state clearly that I don't have any disgruntlement. The Chief Minister and the party have given me the difficult responsibility of looking after Bengaluru development. This is a difficult challenge. I don't see it as a power, because this is a big responsibility amid huge expectations from the people of Bengaluru, as well as from the CM and the party," Gowda said.</p><p>He noted that citizens and the party expect meaningful, people-centric reforms in Bengaluru and said such expectations can only be met if there is clarity regarding the scope of responsibility.</p><p>"Because whenever I take up any responsibility, there is accountability in delivering results for the expectations placed by the people and the party. To deliver results, there should be clarity on the responsibility given and what has been shared," he added.</p><p>Gowda said he had brought the matter to the Chief Minister's attention and was assured that a decision would be taken soon.</p><p>"The Chief Minister will decide and resolve the issue, after that whatever work needs to be done will be done," he added.</p><p>Asked whether he was seeking complete responsibility for Bengaluru, including oversight of the BDA and BMRDA, Gowda reiterated that his primary concern was clarity.</p>.DKS Cabinet woes: Krishna Byre Gowda wants Congress top brass to intervene over Bengaluru portfolio row.<p>"If there is clarity regarding the responsibility given, it will be helpful to perform the duty, if not I will not be able to work as per expectations and will not be able to deliver results as expected."</p><p>He said he was waiting for the Chief Minister's decision before proceeding further.</p><p>"The Chief Minister was busy with continuous meetings in Delhi for the last couple of days, I too attended one or two meetings along with him. Today, he is having a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, CEOs and SPs from all districts here. He told me he will decide amid these responsibilities. Based on what he decides, the further work will continue," he added.</p><p>Gowda had recently travelled to Delhi to seek clarity on his portfolio, particularly as the BDA and BMRDA are central to several major infrastructure and development projects planned for Bengaluru.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>