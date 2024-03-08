Will BJP field ex-CMs Shettar, Bommai in Lok Sabha polls?

The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. It is likely to take place on March 11. The CEC will take a final decision on candidates, the sources said. Speculations are rife within the state BJP circles that Bommai, who is currently MLA from Shiggaon, may be fielded from Haveri, with party’s sitting MP Shivakumar Udasi announcing retirement from electoral politics after the current term ends.