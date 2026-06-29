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Homeindiakarnataka

'Will break vow of silence': Renukacharya backs Vijayendra, warns against conspiracy to remove K'taka BJP chief

He also pointed out that Vijayendra is the head of state BJP unit not because he is the son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraM P Renukacharya

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