'Will break vow of silence': Renukacharya backs Vijayendra, warns against conspiracy to remove K'taka BJP chief

<p>Davangere: Former minister M P Renukacharya warned that the ongoing conspiracy against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> BJP Unit President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> cannot be tolerated. "If this continues, we will have to openly raise our voice about the internal affairs of the party."</p><p>Addressing media people on Monday, he said that some people are trying to remove Vijayendra from the post of state unit president. They are openly criticising and embarrassing the party. "We will give a retaliatory response to such people through alternative meetings."</p><p>He also charged that those who were plotting against Vijayendra have voted against them in the elections to the Legislative Council. The party’s national leaders are also aware of them. </p>.'...kick him out': Did Sadananda Gowda seek Vijayendra's ouster as Karnataka BJP chief? Viral audio sparks row.<p>"Strict action is expected against those who betrayed the party. It is not right to target Vijayendra except those who have done wrong."</p><p>"I will break the vow of silence that I have taken for a year on the instructions of the party high command," he said.</p><p>He also pointed out that Vijayendra is the head of state BJP unit not because he is the son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. </p><p>"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have given him this responsibility after seeing his strength and ability. The party has become stronger after Vijayendra became the president of the state unit."</p><p>"We will face the 2028 assembly elections under his leadership and come to power", he said.</p>