Will build film city in Mysuru, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said his government is committed to building a film city in Mysuru.

He also assured the film producers that steps will be taken for a Kannada OTT platform.

"Our government gave 100 acres of land in Mysuru for the film city. We will build it on the public private partnership basis," the Chief Minister told reporters after inaugurating the new building of Kannada Film Producers' Association.