'Will burn Budget if SCSP/TSP funds misused for guarantees'

<p>Bengaluru: If the government continues the "misuse" of Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP/TSP) Act in the upcoming Budget, we will burn the Budget, a federation of SC/ST organisations affiliated to BJP claimed on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A round-table conference held by the SC and ST Reservation Protection Forum urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to begin his Budget speech with the sentence, "For this year's guarantee schemes, we will not misuse the funds reserved for Dalits."</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters later, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, noted that the conference had condemned the state government's decision to "divert" Rs 39,000 crore from the SCSP/TSP funds for the guarantees.</p>.<p>"Rs 52,000 crore is needed for the guarantees each year. When Rs 52,000 crore has been set aside for it, why do you need the SCSP/TSP funds for it? You give Rs 2,000 to women from the Vokkaliga community, is that given from the Vokkaliga development corporation?? Is the money for Lingayats given from their corporation?"</p>.<p>He noted that in the Rs 42,018 crore allotted under the SCSP/TSP funds, the government was providing Rs 21,000 crore for guarantees from the SCSP fund and Rs 14,000 crore from the TSP fund. "What remains is merely Rs 7,000 crore. Why do you call it Rs 42,000 crore?" he sought to know.</p>.<p>Apart from former MLA N Mahesh, representatives from over 70 organisations and others participated in the meeting.</p>