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Homeindiakarnataka

Will Congress spring a surprise in Karnataka? All eyes on Delhi as CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi, top brass

Discussions are also expected to cover a possible Cabinet reshuffle or expansion, and nominations to Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 02:58 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 02:58 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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