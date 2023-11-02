Will continue as chief minister for five years: Siddaramaiah dismisses reports of CM-change after 2.5 years

Asked to give clarity on whether he would head the government for a full five years, he said, "For five years our government will be there...I'm the chief minister, I will continue."

On the speculation about having three more deputy chief ministers, he said, "Who said? All this is decided by the high command. Congress is not a regional party, it's a national party. Nothing can be decided without discussing with the high command. Neither me as the chief minister or MLAs can change the government. We have the high command; they will decide."

Ever since this government came to power, there have been claims and counter claims within the party about the chief minister being changed, saying Siddaramaiah may have to make way for Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar after two-and-half years of this dispensation.