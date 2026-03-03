<p>Bengaluru: Claiming that there would be a debt of Rs 1 lakh per person under the current regime, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said on Monday that the state government’s “flaws and shortcomings” would be discussed in the upcoming Budget session.</p>.<p>Addressing a news conference, he said: “In this Budget session, the government’s flaws and shortcomings will be discussed. We will fight against the state’s economic distress. The Congress is a divided house, with MLAs standing on the streets and issuing threats. The Congress government’s term is coming to an end… Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has borrowed at record levels…”</p>.Karnataka govt drowning in corruption, administration in coma: R Ashoka.<p>Accusing the Congress of not fulfilling “anything” mentioned in its manifesto, Ashoka noted that Rs 37,000 crore arrears were pending to contractors. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Act on those mourning Khamenei’</p>.<p>The LoP slammed processions mourning the death of Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed in a series of airstrikes by the US and Israel.</p>.<p>Ashoka said: “Khamenei was a dictator, and there was an internal rebellion against him. Atrocities were committed against women there. Thousands of people were shot dead. But in many places in India, including Bengaluru, Muslims have protested in favor of Khamenei…” </p>.<p>Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was actively working to bring back Kannadigas stuck in various countries, he said: “Processions in favor of dictator Khamenei should not be held. Legal action should be taken against those who took the law into their own hands and protested. The relationship between India and Israel is good. India is not against any country. My opinion is that there should be no war. The central government has never supported war…”</p>