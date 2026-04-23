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'Will establish Rama Rajya if voted to power': H D Kumaraswamy appeals to Karnataka

Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress-led government in Karnataka for providing freebies, and said that such schemes have bankrupted governments.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsH D KumaraswamyRama Rajya

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