<p>Holenarsipur (Hassan dist): "I will establish Rama Rajya in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, if you give me one chance," appealed Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Thursday, after participating in the temple renovation programme, at Doddabeekanahalli, Holenarsipur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> district.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy slammed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led government in Karnataka and criticised its freebies. He said that such guarantees have bankrupted governments, not able to pay salaries of their employees, he said.</p>.<p><strong>Rama Rajya</strong></p><p>"You have been praying, wearing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/safforn">saffron</a> shawls, and building Anjaneya Swamy temples, for Rama Rajya. My prayer is also the same. Give me a chance to form the government. I will show you Rama Rajya in Karnataka", Kumaraswamy said.</p>.<p>Seeing the youth, wearing saffron shawls, Kumaraswamy said, "You all are wearing saffron shawls, but did not give me one. I am also a Rama Bhakt like you".</p>.Congress will come back to power in Karnataka in 2028, asserts DCM Shivakumar.<p>"Saffron is a symbol of our Dharma, based on a broad perspective and human values. Whenever we recall Lord Ram, we speak about Rama Rajya. Give me an opportunity," he said.</p>.<p><strong>Advice to women</strong></p><p>Kumaraswamy urged the women to not get lured by the Congress' promises of monthly Rs 2,000. "Do not get lured by the Rs 2,000 offered by the government. Think about the future of your children," he said.</p>.<p>"The Congress government has been taking loans for offering the guarantees and is burdening the people by levying taxes. What is the use of giving Rs 2,000 and increasing the taxes. If that is fair, I will give you Rs 5,000", he said. </p>.<p>Former ministers H D Revanna and H K Kumaraswamy were present.</p>