Will explain everything after Dec 6: Somanna

Mysuru: BJP leader V Somanna has expressed his disappointment and differences over the recent political developments in the party.
He told reporters here that he endorses the recent statement of BJP leaders Arvind Limbavali, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi on the adjustment politics of BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. “The politics in the party is not limited to just one family. I will announce my decision after December 6,” he said.
“I had worked hard 24/7 as instructed by the party’s high command. But what I received was a huge blow. I have been told to keep quiet till December 6. I will announce everything, including my 45 years of political experience, after that”, Somanna said.
Politics is neither a circus nor a theatre company. It is not limited to any one family, he said.
To a query on whether B S Yediyurappa had contacted him, Somanna said, “No one has contacted me and I have also not contacted anybody”.