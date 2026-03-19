<p>Davanagere: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> candidate Srinivas Dasakariyappa said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> is the opponent in the by-election to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davangere">Davangere</a> South Assembly constituency, not the Shamanur family or any other candidate.</p><p>He spoke to reporters on Thursday after the ticket was announced. Expressing his gratitude, he said, "I am grateful to the leaders who recognized the ordinary worker of the party and gave me the opportunity to face the bypoll."</p><p>"We will face the elections under the leadership of former Union Minister GM Siddeshwar, former ministers SA Ravindranath and MP Renukacharya. We will all fight against the Congress together. There are no factions in the BJP," he said.</p>.Some BJP, JD(S) leaders also helped in Channapatna victory: D K Shivakumar.<p>He also opined that people are fed up with the three years of Congress misrule in the state. In the name of the guarantee schemes, the state government has forgotten development. </p><p>"There is no work for the working hands. The Congress, which has represented the constituency so far, has not developed it in any way. The announcement of Rs 100 crore for the infrastructure of the constituency in the budget presented on the eve of the by-election is politically motivated. This will not benefit the constituency and the people," he pointed out.</p><p>He said the most voters in the constituency do not have own house. Road widening, drainage development have not been done. "There are no proper hospitals, educational institutions. Due to this, the people of the constituency are deeply dissatisfied with the Congress. This will benefit the BJP," he said in response to a question.</p>