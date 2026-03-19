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Will fight against Congress together, no factions in BJP: Srinivas Dasakariyappa

He also opined that people are fed up with the three years of Congress misrule in the state. In the name of the guarantee schemes, the state government has forgotten development.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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