Will honestly fulfill expectations of leadership: Somanna on being chosen to Modi's cabinet

Somanna won the Tumkur Lok Sabha segment by a margin of 1,75,594 votes, against Congress' S P Muddahanumegowda.

Asked about meeting with PM Modi, Somanna said, 'In a friendly way he (PM) spoke to us and advised on various topics, and asked us to work towards ensuring the fulfilment of the intention with which we are being made the ministers.' 'He also asked us to keep in mind the party and the unity of the NDA,' he said, adding that he will work to fulfill Modi's expectations, and would work in whatever portfolio assigned to him. 'I have no such expectations (of a specific portfolio).'

The 73-year-old had served as Housing Minister in the previous BJP government in the state, and had unsuccessfully contested 2023 assembly polls from Varuna against now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress, and also in Chamarajanagar assembly segment.