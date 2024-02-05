Will increase cancer screening process in rural areas: Health Minister

Bengaluru: To detect cancer at an early stage, there is a need to increase testing, especially in rural areas, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday.
He flagged off the walkathon titled 'Can Walk' on Sunday morning, organised by the Health Department in collaboration with Navodayans in Bangalore, the Surgical Society of Bangalore, and the Sankalpa Chase Cancer Foundation to raise awareness about cancer.
The 5-km rally that was organised as part of World Cancer Day to create awareness was attended by thousands of people who rallied from Sri Kanteerava Stadium passing through Visvesvaraya Museum, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, KR Circle, and Global Institute Road before concluding at Sri Kanteerava Stadium again.
Kannada actors Prem and Abhijith, and Health Commissioner D Randeep, also walked with the participants and took part in the rally.
Rao said: "Regular exercising, consuming nutritious food and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can limit the risk of cancer. Lives can be saved by detecting cancer at an early stage. Hence, the government is working along those lines and starting new programmes." He said that people should be more careful about cancer.
A release by the Health Department stated that the Government of Karnataka is formulating strategies for community and home-based palliative care to support critically ill patients and their families. Pain relief treatments are made available to all cancer patients suffering from severe or advanced stages of cancer.