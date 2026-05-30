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Homeindiakarnataka

Will Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru get representation in state Cabinet?

All five Assembly constituencies in the district are represented by Congress MLAs.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:24 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:24 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahChikkamagaluru

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