Will Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru get representation in state Cabinet?

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Following Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Chief Minister, lobbying for ministerial berths has intensified. Meanwhile, people of the district, who have seen only ministers from outside the district serving as in-charge ministers for the past three years, are hopeful that this time a local MLA may get representation in the upcoming Cabinet.</p>.<p>All five Assembly constituencies in the district are represented by Congress MLAs. While first-time MLAs represent the reserved constituencies of Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, and Kadur, senior leaders serving their second term represent the Sringeri and Tarikere constituencies.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle | Congress high command, CM Siddaramaiah to decide: G Parameshwara.<p class="CrossHead">Past ministers</p>.<p>During the tenure of S M Krishna as chief minister from 1999 to 2004, Motamma, D B Chandregowda, and Sagir Ahmed served as ministers. It has now been 22 years since those leaders completed their tenure. <br />Since then, no local leader from the district has been given a ministerial berth under Congress rule, including under the tenures of Dharam Singh and both terms of Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Possible contenders</p>.<p>If circumstances now favour allowing a local leader, several factors are likely to be considered. Based on seniority, the name of the second-time MLA, T D Rajegowda, is likely to come to the forefront (though his election is currently under consideration in the Supreme Court). If the Vokkaliga community is to be given representation, he is the only Vokkaliga MLA from the district.</p>.<p>From the Kuruba community, Tarikere MLA G H Srinivasa, who has also won twice, is considered senior. Kadur MLA K S Anand also belongs to the same community and is said to share a close bond with D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>If the Lingayat community is to be represented, Chikkamagaluru MLA H D Thammaiah is at the forefront. He, too, is said to have good relations with D K Shivakumar. He had said that the district should get a ministerial berth and that senior leaders who have won twice should be given the opportunity.</p>.Congress weighs deputy CM berths in new Karnataka govt.<p>On the other hand, if representation is considered under both the Dalit community and women’s quota, Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma could emerge as a strong contender. She has often been identified with Shivakumar’s faction.</p>.<p>T D Rajegowda said, “We have requested that the district should be given representation. It has been many years since an opportunity was given. The Congress has MLAs in all five constituencies, and at least one among them should be accommodated,” he added.</p>