'Will lay bare your dark secrets': Ex-BJP minister Murugesh Nirani warns Panchamasali seer to stop personal attacks

Former BJP minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday warned Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami of Kudalasangam Panchamasali Peeth of exposing his wrongdoings if the seer continues to make personal attacks against him.
“I will lay bare your dark secrets if you continue to make personal attacks on me. My silence is not a weakness,” Nirani warned the seer while speaking to reporters at Kaladagi.
Taking exception to the seer campaigning for Belgaum Congress nominee Mrunal Hebbalkar, Nirani said, “Both Jagadish Shettar and Mrunal belong to the same community (Banajiga).”
“Why are you campaigning there? You campaign for Panchamasali candidates. What’s the need to support a candidate by lying...?” Nirani questioned.
“You just focus on getting reservation for the Panchamasali community. When the previous BJP government accorded 2D tag, you behaved like a Congress agent then. You tried to create problems for the BJP government by holding protests and issuing threats. Then, Laxmi Hebbalkar had said that if Congress is voted to power, the community would get 2A quota in 3 months. Six months on, the ruling Congress is yet to act,” Nirani charged.
‘Hebbalkar outsider’
Taking a dig at Laxmi Hebbalkar’s ‘Shettar is an outsider’ statement, Nirani said, “Even Hebbalkar is an outsider for Belgaum Rural assembly constituency. Didn’t Siddaramaiah contest from Badami? Even Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi contested from Karnataka. If you point one finger at someone, four fingers are pointing back at you.”
(Published 11 April 2024, 21:31 IST)