'Will lay bare your dark secrets': Ex-BJP minister Murugesh Nirani warns Panchamasali seer to stop personal attacks

Former BJP minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday warned Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami of Kudalasangam Panchamasali Peeth of exposing his wrongdoings if the seer continues to make personal attacks against him.

“I will lay bare your dark secrets if you continue to make personal attacks on me. My silence is not a weakness,” Nirani warned the seer while speaking to reporters at Kaladagi.

Taking exception to the seer campaigning for Belgaum Congress nominee Mrunal Hebbalkar, Nirani said, “Both Jagadish Shettar and Mrunal belong to the same community (Banajiga).”