<p>Sakleshpur, Hassan: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> said that he would make honest efforts to find a permanent solution to the wild jumbo menace in Hassan district. </p><p>He was speaking to reporters, after participating in a religious programme at Sri Gopalaswamy temple in Kerodi village, Yesalur hobli, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sakleshpur">Sakleshpur</a> taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday evening. </p><p>Kumaraswamy pointed out that he had released Rs 100 crore for installing railway track barricades in 2018, when he was the Chief Minister. "Those who came to power after this did not paid much attention to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wild-jumbo">wild jumbo</a> issue. So, the problem has not been resolved. I have discussed this with the Union Forest Minister. The Forest department has given a report in 2021, and I will review it", he said.</p><p>"Former MLA Vishwanath has been saying that no compensation has been given to the land-losers of the Hemavathi dam project in Sakleshpur. We are confident that the alliance parties will come to power in the next Assembly elections, and all efforts will be taken to provide compensation to the affected," Kumaraswamy said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy said that discussions have been held with the Union government regarding exemption for coffee growers from Sarfaesi Act. "This will be cancelled soon", he said.</p>