Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Will make all efforts to resolve wild jumbo menace: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

'Those who came to power after this did not paid much attention to the wild jumbo issue,' said the Union Minister
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 16:59 IST
Karnataka NewsH D KumaraswamyHassanwild jumbo

Follow us on :

Follow Us