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Will Mallikarjun Kharge return as Karnataka CM? Sonia Gandhi to take most party decisions, quips Congress chief

The Congress contested the elections independently for the first time and we are confident of a favourable outcome for our party, Kharge said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:02 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsSonia Gandhi

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