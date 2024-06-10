Will meet party leadership's expectations, says Somanna

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former minister V Somanna on Sunday said he will honestly work towards fulfilling the expectations of the party leadership as a Union minister of state.
The Tumkur Lok Sabha member said he had no expectations regarding the portfolio and will serve in the department assigned to him by the prime minister with an aim to ensure that the government’s benefits reach the people.
“I have fulfilled responsibilities given to me by the party,” Somanna told the media soon after taking oath.
Asked about the meeting PM Modi had with ministers-to-be earlier in the day, Somanna said, “He asked us to work towards fulfilling the expectations with which we are being made ministers,” he said.
