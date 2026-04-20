<p>Davangere: Block Congress President of Davangere South Assembly constituency Ayub Pailwan warned that he would wage a fight against any attempt of expelled MLC K Abdul Jabbar to return to the Congress party.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Monday, he said, Jabbar was appointed as the president of the District Congress Committee three times and as a MLC for three terms by veteran Congress leader, late Shamanur Shivashankarappa. "Disciplinary action should have been taken against him earlier for his anti-party activities in the bye-election. It is appropriate for him to retire from politics rather than try to return to the party," he advised.</p><p>He recalled that a meeting of the Muslim community was called at the Taj Palace to discuss the Special Comprehensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list. "Abdul Jabbar, who brought up the issue of the ticket for the South Assembly constituency bye-election, diverted the meeting. The local leaders suggested that the issue must be discussed with district-in-charge Minister SS Mallikarjun and take a call later. Since then, Jabbar has been involved in anti-party activities," he charged.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with senior party leaders, had come to Davangere to ensure the party’s victory in the bye-election. "Abdul Jabbar did not even meet the party leaders out of courtesy. As a member of the Legislative Council, it is his responsibility to work for the party’s candidate. It is ridiculous to say that he was not invited for the campaign," he said, expressing his anger.</p>