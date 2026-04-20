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Will not allow expelled MLC Abdul Jabbar to return to Congress: Party leader Ayub Pailwan

'It is appropriate for him to retire from politics rather than try to return to the party.'
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 17:27 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 17:27 IST
CongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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