<p>Holenarsipur, Hassan district: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> said that he will not be able to participate in the BJP's Abhimanotsava, held to commemorate the 50 years, golden jubilee, of the political career of B S Yediyurappa, due to other engagements.</p><p>He was speaking to reporters, after performing special pujas at Mavinakere Bettada Ranganathaswamy temple in Holenarsipur taluk, Hassan district, on Friday.</p><p>"There are discussions that there may be a change in Karnataka's politics in the next Assembly election. But the environment in Karnataka is not conducive for regional parties to assume power independently. The political situation is different from other states," he said. </p>.Union Minister Kumaraswamy predicts ‘explosive’ political developments in Karnataka.<p>Commenting on the recounting at Sringeri, Kumaraswamy said an FIR has been registered in connection with this. Congress' Rajegowda has also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. </p><p>"We have to wait and see further developments. In the current scenario, there is no meaning for discussions on vote theft. A few do not have the moral ethics to even discuss the issue," he said.</p><p>On Congress allegations of misuse of ED and IT, Kumaraswamy criticised, "Congress leaders interpret things to suit their convenience. If they win they say everything is fine. When they lose, they say the system is not right."</p>