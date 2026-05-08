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Will not be able to participate in BJP's Abhimanotsava: H D Kumaraswamy

Commenting on the recounting at Sringeri, Kumaraswamy said an FIR has been registered in connection with this. Congress' Rajegowda has also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsH D Kumaraswamy

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