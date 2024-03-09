Will not contest Lok Sabha election: Krishna Byre Gowda

Mangaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election at any cost.

"I have already informed the party high command that I am not keen on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election. On the directions of the high command, I had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election twice,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

To a query, he said “party leaders have expressed the opinion that it will be beneficial if some ministers contest from some Lok Sabha constituencies. The high command will decide on who has to contest. The CM also plays an important role in deciding whether ministers in the cabinet should contest or not."