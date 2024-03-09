JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Will not contest Lok Sabha election: Krishna Byre Gowda

'On the directions of the high command, I had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election twice (in 2009 and 2019),” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.
Last Updated 09 March 2024, 13:22 IST

Mangaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election at any cost.

"I have already informed the party high command that I am not keen on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election. On the directions of the high command, I had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election twice,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

To a query, he said “party leaders have expressed the opinion that it will be beneficial if some ministers contest from some Lok Sabha constituencies. The high command will decide on who has to contest. The CM also plays an important role in deciding whether ministers in the cabinet should contest or not."

He then added, "I have already contested Lok Sabha elections twice in 2009 and 2019 on the direction of the high command. I have no desire to contest this time again. I have already informed the same to the AICC representatives. There is no question of contesting the Lok Sabha election once again."

He alleged that the BJP is politicising the issue of pro-Pakistan slogan inside Vidhana Soudha and Rameshwaram Cafe blast issue. "We will take action without any hesitation to maintain the law and order in the state. These events could become an election issues for the BJP. But for us, the price rise and unemployment in the country is an issue for the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

(Published 09 March 2024, 13:22 IST)
