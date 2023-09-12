Will not participate in Panchamasali movement: Yatnal 

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who was at the forefront of the movement seeking reservation for Panchamasali Lingayat community has said he can't often participate in the movement relaunched by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha Pontiff Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji.
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that during the previous BJP rule, reservation has been given to the Panchamasali community and a notification in this regard has been issued. An ordinance has also been promulgated by the Governor. Implementing the reservation is pending and it is not in our hands, the MLA explained.
"If anything wants to be done in the future regarding the reservation. There are Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and Vijayananda Kashapanavar who are disciples of the seer. Let them get the works done. There is no point in agitation every day," he clarified.
MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar had earlier demanded that the 15% reservation earmarked for the people belonging to Backward Classes 2A should be given to Panchamasalis. Now, their party is in power and let him get it, he challenged.
As regards to the caste abuse case against Minister D Sudhakar, Yatnal said the minister has insulted Dalits by taking their caste. "Sudhakar should immediately tender his resignation for his anti-constitutional act. If the chief minister has respect for the Dalits, he should be sacked from the cabinet," he urged.
Reacting to the statement made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that even his corpse will not join the BJP, the MLA said, the saffron party will not induct him even if he arrives alive. Do we accept his corpse?