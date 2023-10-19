Will not run away, respond to everything within framework of law: Shivakumar on HC rejecting his petition

Asked if he would file an appeal in the Supreme Court, Shivakumar said, "Let's see, I just got to know about it over the phone. Court is said to have asked for investigation to be completed in three months. Let's see; they (CBI) may give me notice, call me, seek my response. Let's see what they will do."

Responding to a reported statement of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa that the time has come for Shivakumar to go to jail, the KPCC chief said, "Very much happy, let him not delay (sending me to jail). Let him also become the judge, like Kumaraswamy has become IT department's spokesperson." To a question on whether he was a victim of the central government's alleged hate politics, he said, 'Let it be, that is part of politics.'

Regarding the next course of legal action, Shivakumar's brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh said that a decision would be taken in consultation with lawyers.