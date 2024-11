Will PM Modi quit if proven wrong, asks Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on excise funds allegations

While answering a question by media persons about PM Narendra Modi's statement during his election speech in Maharashtra about allegation of corruptions in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, 'We have not done any corruption and we will not do it, too. It was previous BJP-led state government which had done a lot of corruption and there are proofs to that.'