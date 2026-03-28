Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Will present two more budgets if high command directs, Siddaramaiah says

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he will abide by the decision of party high command.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 14:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsKarnataka AssemblyCM Siddaramaiahlegislative assembly

Follow us on :

Follow Us