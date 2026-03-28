<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said that as he has already stated in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/legislative-assembly">legislative assembly</a> session he would present two more budgets if high command says and he would say the same even now.</p> <p>"Ours is a High command party. I will abide by its decision. Results of byelections of Davanagere south and Bagalkot assembly constituencies has nothing to do with my continuation as CM. Victory of three byelections so far is the blessing of people. I will campaign in Davanagere from April 1 and in Kerala on April 5," he said.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends taking flights for short distances, says it saves time.<p>He said that after assessing all aspects the State Government has come up with dual language policy in schools and they will not step back in it, he said.</p> <p>Regarding stock of drug found in Hunsur taluk, CM said that he was not aware of it and the State Government is striving to make Karnataka drug free.</p>