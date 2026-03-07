<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>on Saturday said he can continue and present two more budgets if the High Command gives him the opportunity. </p><p>"I have presented the highest of 17 budgets. Breaking records is not important. If people give opportunities, we can present more budgets. High Command's decision is final. If they want me to continue, I will do it. I will abide by it. I have confidence in High Command," he asserted</p><p>The chief minister was interacting with media persons at Pillahalli of Varuna hobli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mysuru">Mysuru </a>district. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 |CM Siddaramaiah announces social media ban for children below 16 .<p>He is in his constituency to participate in the installation ceremony of Sri Adishakthyaatmaka Dandimaramma temple hosted by Sri Dandimaramma and Sri Siddappaji Seva Samithi. </p><p>On the criticism from the opposing BJP for borrowing loans following the announcement of the State Budget, Siddaramaiah said, "We are borrowing loans within all limits, for the development of the State and people are not burdened by this. Since the Central Government has not given adequate share of funds and tax to State, and caused other injustices, people of the State are facing financial burden. We suffered a loss of Rs 10,000 Crore due to GST rationalisation. This budget is for all classes and not focussed on any specific class."</p><p>He added, "State BJP leaders know how much loan the Union Government has borrowed, after PM Narendra Modi came to power." </p><p>Siddaramaiah will even inaugurate Sri Lakshmidevi (Hucchamma) temple at Shiramahalli of H D Kote taluk during the day. </p>