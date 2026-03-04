Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Will Rahul Gandhi speak about 'SC/ST Funds Chori' in Karnataka: BJP's R Ashoka

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly R Ashoka accused the government of "stealing" from the SC/ST community, to fund their "hollow promises".
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka government

Follow us on :

Follow Us