Will remain neutral for LS polls: MLC Madhu Madegowda

MLC Madhu G Madegowda said that he has decided to remain neutral in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Friday, he said, "There is a confusion due to some decisions of the local Congress leaders. I have brought this to the notice of Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy during a recent meeting. I have also appealed to resolve it immediately. It has been brought to the notice of the party senior leaders. I will inform the people, why I have decided to stay neutral in the coming days."
To a query, he said, "I am not aware about MP Sumalatha joining the Congress. I am not an aspirant for the Lok Sabha elections. If the existing confusions are resolved, it will help the party to win the elections."
Madhu also said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too had strived for the party's victory in the Assembly polls like CM Siddaramaiah. He has strengthened the Congress amidst several challenges. Hence, I urge that Shivakumar be made as the CM in future, he said.