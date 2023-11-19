Will retire from politics, if proved I have taken money in single case of transfer, says Siddaramaiah

Noting that as far as he knows, no CM has ever outsourced his constituency to children, he accused Siddaramaiah of giving power to his son, through the backdoor, by ensuring him a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) post in the segment. "Is there any provision in the constitution that allows this? If so, let me know."

Further stating that as far as he knows, CSR stands for Corporate Social Responsibility, Kumaraswamy said, "Now it has become Corrupt Son Of Siddaramaiah! Have you outsourced to your son -- to do CSR collection in the state? Is he in-charge of CSR for 224 constituencies (in the state)? You seem to have your eye on the 2 per cent CSR as well."