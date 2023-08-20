Will seek court’s permission to appoint teachers: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday said that the state government would appeal before the High Court, seeking permission to fill vacancies at government schools, considering shortage of teachers.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The High Court has told us just to process and not to give appointment orders for the selected teachers and we are following the same. However, we will appeal before the court, seeking permission for appointment of teachers.”
The minister mentioned that the government was recruiting guest teachers to fill the vacancies.
“Apart from vacant posts, there were some vacancies created after the transfer process. So, we are taking measures to hire guest teachers,” he said.
Reacting to the opposition from several stakeholders to the Congress government’s plan for developing government schools with assistance from private players, Madhu Bangarappa said, “We have nowhere said that government schools will be handed over to private schools.” He said the BJP is creating a controversy on this issue.