Will seek White Paper on Karnataka's finances at session: Ashoka

Slamming the Congress for draining the exchequer by introducing ‘half baked guarantees,’ Ashoka said that the Opposition had decided to demand that the chief minister table a White Paper on the state’s finances during the Belagavi session.
Ashoka told reporters that ever since the Congress came to power, it had increased the prices of all essential commodities.
“Milk price was increased by Rs 3 a litre, while power tariff was increased by 70 paise per unit, besides hiking liquor prices. The expenses of each household has gone up by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 each month,” he said.
“Even after hiking prices, the government has not taken up any visible development programme,” he said.
Taking a jibe at Siddaramaiah for campaigning for the Congress in the Telangana elections, along with his ministers, Ashoka said that the chief minister had painted a rosy picture of his guarantees in the neighbouring state.
“Their priority is very clear. They make money here and use it to fund the Congress’ electioneering in other states,” he said. Ashoka said that his drought study tour in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Chitradurga gave a clear picture as to how the government had failed to handle the situation.
“Not a single drought relief work has been taken up, worsening the farmers’ plight and leading to suicides,” he said.