<p>Bengaluru: JD(S) lawmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-revanna">H D Revanna</a>, the son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, on Monday threw a challenge at the governing Congress for the next 2028 Assembly election.</p><p>"Some believe Revanna is finished. Come 2028, I'll show what my power is," Revanna said during a debate on the 2026-27 Budget in the Assembly.</p>.BJP to back H D Deve Gowda's re-election to Rajya Sabha with future polls in mind?.<p>Revanna is out on bail in a sexual harassment case. His son Prajwal Revanna, the former Hassan MP, was convicted for rape last year. Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna is out on an anticipatory bail in an abduction case.</p><p>"The amount of vengeance politics happening in the state is huge. Citing some law, this government has withdrawn four persons who were deputed to help former prime minister (HD Deve Gowda) considering his old age," Revanna, a six-time MLA, said.</p><p>"An FIR was filed against me in Bengaluru against me. Was there any photo of mine, or a cassette implicating me? You're showing the way forward," Revanna said, addressing Home Minister G Parameshwara. "But Parameshwara is in a fix himself, so I won't target him."</p><p>Revanna said he was targeted for his influence in the Hassan district. "Only people can finish off Revanna. I'll face 10 more cases if they're filed against me."</p>