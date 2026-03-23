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'Will show my power in 2028': JD(S) lawmaker H D Revanna dares Congress

Revanna is out on bail in a sexual harassment case. His son Prajwal Revanna, the former Hassan MP, was convicted for rape last year.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:03 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsJDSH D Revanna

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