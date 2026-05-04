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Will socio-edu survey report help breach 50% quota cap?

The state has 56% reservation (17% for Scheduled Castes, 7% for Scheduled Tribes and 32% for Other Backward Classes).
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 23:28 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 23:28 IST
Karnataka NewsOBCQuotasurvey

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