'Will take action against Mir Sadiqs': Stung by cross-voting in Karnataka MLC polls, BJP forms fact-finding panel

<p>Bengaluru: Following the shocking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-legislative-council-polls-will-definitely-find-out-shocked-by-3-cross-votes-bjp-mulls-action-4044005">cross-voting by some BJP MLAs</a> during elections on Thursday to elect seven members to the Legislative Council, the BJP on Friday formed a three-member fact-finding committee to uncover the "truth and facts."</p><p>The three-member committee comprises MLC CT Ravi, BJP State Vice President N Mahesh and Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai. The committee has been asked to submit its report by June 25. </p>.Karnataka MLC polls cross-voting: BJP president Nitin Nabin summons state party chief B Y Vijayendra.<p>Speaking to reporters, BJP State President BY Vijayendra said: “There have been 6-7 cross votes from the JD(S) and at least 4-5 cross votes from the BJP as per our information. In this situation, I want to tell that ours is a national party, and there is no question of pardoning those who have cross-voted. We have some information about who might have played.”</p><p>The BJP State president said he had sought the appointment of BJP National President Nitin Nabin to speak about the current political developments in the state and the cross-voting in the Legislative Council (elections). </p><p>I will go either today or Monday, depending on when he gives time, he added.</p>.<p>“The party will seriously consider the issue of 'Mir Sadaks' and take action against them,” Vijayendra said. </p><p>Mir Sadak was a minister who betrayed Tipu Sultan in the fourth Anglo-Mysore War, leading to the defeat of the Mysore Kingdom and the Sultan’s death on the battlefield on May 04, 1799.</p>.Karnataka MLC polls: Not surprised by cross voting; will build party with Gen Z, says H D Kumaraswamy .<p>The BJP State President accused the Congress of 'floating names' of those who could’ve cross-voted. He accused the Congress of trying to create internal issues within the BJP, adding that the saffron party won’t get affected by all this. </p><p>Some of the MLAs whose names are being suspected have clarified that they did not cross-vote.</p>