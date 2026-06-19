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Homeindiakarnataka

'Will take action against Mir Sadiqs': Stung by cross-voting in Karnataka MLC polls, BJP forms fact-finding panel

The three-member committee comprises MLC CT Ravi, BJP State Vice President N Mahesh and Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 11:25 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraR AshokaLegislative Council electionsnitin nabin

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