Will take Yatnal into confidence, says Vijayendra

Amid growing resentment among a section of leaders over his elevation as state BJP president, B Y Vijayendra on Sunday said, every one including the sulking senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, will be taken into confidence.
Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said that Yatnal is free to issue any statement. “I respect his views. I will take him into confidence and lead the party,” he said.
He said, “Yatnal might have made certain statements out of pain. He might have shared certain issues, but our central leadership and seniors in the state will discuss and will try to find an answer. We will take him into confidence.”
To a question about senior MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s alleged disgruntlement, he said, “All is fine, everything will be fine, nothing to worry.” Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi had walked out of the BJP legislature party meeting on Friday evening even before it commenced to elect senior MLA R Ashoka as the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.
On the debacle in the last Assembly polls, Vijayendra said, “Defeat is the stepping stone for victory. We will take the Assembly election defeat as a challenge and strengthen the party. We are confident of doing well in the Lok Sabha polls. Our target is to bring the BJP to power in the state.”