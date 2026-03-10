<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> assured the Legislative Council on Tuesday that he would impress upon Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddarmaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> to increase the monthly pension for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/acid-attack">acid attack </a>survivors from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.</p><p>"As per a government order passed on April 11, 2022, there's a (monthly) pension of Rs 10,000 and 59 people have got it. It's being processed for others. Against the backdrop of this discussion, I will urge the Women and Child Development Minister ( Lakshmi Hebbalkar) and the chief minister to increase this from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. I will also try to convince the CM about this," Parameshwara said.</p><p>He also pointed out that Rs 5 lakh can be provided as a grant to the survivors instead of a loan.</p><p>"These incidents that make the society hang its head in shame must be prevented," he said, adding that the reason for the low conviction rate in these cases would be studied.</p><p>He also assured that the government would provide houses to these acid attack survivors.</p><p>The discussion began when MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">K Shivakumar</a> raised the issue of around 165 survivors of acid attack in the state, and sought social security for them.</p><p>"Only 40-45 of the 165 victims have got the Rs 2 lakh compensation. The monthly pension of Rs 3,000 was increased to Rs 10,000 but only 30-35 people are getting it. When they try to claim it, officials seek UDID number, FIR copy etc. In such cases where they can't see, body is burnt and they spend months in hospitals, surviving itself is a big thing. From where will they bring these documents?"</p>.Women panel chairperson visits acid victim in Mangaluru's Wenlock Hospital.<p>Shivakumar, a former journalist, urged the government to allot flats for the victims and felt </p><p>the accused should be convicted in maximum 3-4 years.</p><p>"Doctors have saved them but they are in a situation where they are unable to live and unable to die. They will wait for sometime and finally die by suicide one day. We all will be responsible for it (suicide)," the MLC added.</p><p><strong>'2 lakh compensation'</strong></p><p>Labour Minister Santosh Lad announced on the floor of the council that a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/compensation">compensation</a> of up to Rs 2 lakh (based on the extent of burns) would be provided to the victims by the Labour Department. </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also chipped in at the end, adding that Fastrack courts should be set up to ensure the fear of law kicks in amongst perpetrators.</p>