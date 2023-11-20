Will wear Dattamala if situation demands: HDK

Chikkamagaluru: Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has said that he will wear Dattamala if the situation arises.
“Wearing Dattamala is God’s work. It is not illegal. I will not indulge in any illegal work. I will do anything legally necessary to save the culture,” he told media persons.
Training his guns on Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy sought to know whether the Ashraya Samithi president was allowed to attend the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting.
Siddu hits back
“I was called electricity thief. But, you are engaged in looting. I have paid the fine as well,” said Kumaraswamy.
Chief Minister Siddarmaiah on Sunday alleged that Kumaraswamy was talking about “cash for posting” during his tenure and not about the incumbent government.
Speaking to reporters, the CM said, “He has taken money during his tenure to transfer officials. In our tenure, we have not taken any money. He is lying all the time.”