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Winning margin in Davangere South bypolls narrowed due to dissidence among local leaders: Satish Jarkiholi

Addressing media persons, here on Friday, he said, the Ahinda (backward classes, minorities) formula brought success in Bagalkot bypolls.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:48 IST
Karnataka Newssatish jarkiholiDavanagere

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