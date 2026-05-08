<p>Davangere: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi stated that Congress won the by-polls to Davangere South Assembly constituency by a narrow margin due to the dissidence among local leaders.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Friday, he said, the Ahinda (backward classes, minorities) formula brought success in Bagalkot bypolls. "The same formula did not succeed in Davangere South. The dissidence within the party is the main reason for this. If not, the Congress would have won by a margin of more than 20,000 votes," he said.</p><p>He claimed that people have trusted the Congress and backed it in the bypolls. "The Congress has implemented the five-guarantees. The victory in two constituencies has shown that there is a wave in favour of the Congress. In Davangere South Assembly constituency, the Congress votes have gone to the BJP and the BJP votes have gone to the Congress," he added.</p>.Muslim convention to review Karnataka govt on May 16 amid 'serious dissatisfaction' within community.<p>He said it is a practice to allow the single largest party in the general election to form the government. The responsibility of proving the majority in the house lies with the party. The Tamil Nadu Governor's move in this regard has caused dissatisfaction. "They have set a bad tradition by denying permission to TVK chief Vijay. Congress condemns this," he said in response to a question.</p>