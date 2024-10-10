Home
Winter session of Belagavi legislature session will witness new Karnataka CM: B Y Vijayendra

Vijayendra on Sunday claimed that, according to his information, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing a probe in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) site allotment case, may resign after Dasara.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Regarding BJP MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Basangouda Patil Yatnal not ready accept him as state president, he said, "I have been appointed as state president by the high command and some people need time to accept the decision taken. Myself was long race horse and have seen ups and downs including when former chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa when was organising the party."

Vijayendra said, BJP made huge gains in the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir as they refused to accepted bogus guarantees of Congress and accepted guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite campaign against the party, BJP retained Haryana for the third time and became biggest opposition party by winning 29 seats with largest vote share.

Published 10 October 2024, 10:05 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsB Y Vijayendra

