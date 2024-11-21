Winter session will be Siddaramaiah's last as Karnataka CM: B Y Vijayendra

<p>Belagavi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> state president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> claimed on Thursday that the winter session of the state legislature, which is set to be held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha here from December 9, will be the last one of Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> chief minister, as he has been counting down the days to his resignation.</p><p>Vijayendra added that while Siddaramaiah is claiming innocence and stating he is non-corrupt, his entire family is involved in the MUDA land scam.</p><p>Vijayendra told reporters here on Thursday that Siddaramaiah should have resigned as chief minister when he was named as the accused number 1 in the MUDA land scam, but has been stubbornly holding onto the post, claiming his innocence and denying any involvement, even though his family was involved in it. </p><p>Vijayendra claimed that Siddaramaiah is in his final days as CM and the Belagavi session will be his last. </p>.Winter session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly to begin on December 9.<p>The BJP state president also added that the CM's post is up for auction in Congress, with MLA's black mailing Siddaramaiah, who has resorted to blaming BJP and calling it Operation Lotus.</p><p>Corruption has landed the state in a difficult situation and there were no funds for development, he said. </p><p>"Congress government has neglected Kittur Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka regions. Development has come to a standstill and even MLAs of the ruling Congress, first-timers in particular were cursing themselves by stating that it is unfortunate to get elected in such difficult times. Funds were not released for development which has made it difficult to implement works," he said. </p><p>Vijayendra said, that farmers and mutt lands too have been targetted by the Waqf Board. BPL cards being withdrawn has affected the poor, adding that the government has lost track and we need to bring it back. </p>.<p>BJP and JD(S) leaders will hold a meeting to prepare a strategy and take the government to task during the winter session of the state legislature, the opposition leader said.</p>