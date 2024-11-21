Home
Winter session will be Siddaramaiah's last as Karnataka CM: B Y Vijayendra

The BJP state president also added that the CM's post is up for auction in Congress, with MLA's black mailing Siddaramaiah, who has resorted to blaming the BJP for it and calling it Operation Lotus.
Raju Gavali
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:38 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 13:38 IST
